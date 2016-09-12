Athens Flying Week | Tanagra | September 17-18

Athens Flying Week 2016 will this year be celebrated on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, with air shows taking place at the Tanagra Air Force Base, north of Athens. Besides air displays, the base will host a trade show, an exhibition of aircraft, restaurants, shops and a kids’ park. Admission costs 10 euros for adults and 5 euros for children aged 3 to 12 on Saturday, and 12 euros for adults and 6 euros for children aged 3 to 12 on Sunday. There are special rates for group tickets bought for associations, schools and teams. Family packages will be available on Saturday only (2 adults, 2 children up to 12 years of age for 30 euros). For more information on the event, visit www.athensflyingweek.gr.

