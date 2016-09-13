Pepsico-Ivi selling Loutraki plant, Koropi facilities

Cypriot company Hellenic Water is in advanced talks with Pepsico-Ivi for the acquisition of the latter’s water bottling plant at Loutraki, near Corinth.

The local subsidiary of Pepsico is also in talks with a company outside the food and drink sector for the sale of its installations – offices and warehouses – at Koropi, east of Athens.

The aim of the soft drinks and snacks firm is to have completed all the procedures required by the end of the year.

This, however, does not appear so easy, as a Pepsico-Ivi senior official told Kathimerini that there is still plenty of work to do in that direction.

The price for the sale of the Loutraki water bottling plant to the Cypriot company has not yet been agreed, while negotiations about the Koropi facilities are still at an early stage.