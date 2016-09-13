The vanity of power

When it comes to politics, there are a number of diseases which if not checked in good time, could very well prove fatal. One of these – and the most serious, in this case – is arrogance.



It has become more than obvious in the past few months that several members and officials of the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks coalition government have become seriously infected by this fatal disease, at every level of the administration.



Their refusal to accept any form of criticism, their acerbic attacks against those with a different point of a view and their rigid, regime-like behavior are provoking public sentiment.



Clearly, it is difficult for those who rose to power by using any means possible against their adversaries to now find themselves being the target of criticism. But as the old saying goes: You’ve made your bed, now lie in it.