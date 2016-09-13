Property owners are bracing for another poll tax, on top of ENFIA, as the government is introducing additional costs and red tape for those planning to rent out or sell their assets.

Owners will have to spend an average of 1,000 euros on new documents needed for those transactions, such as the electronic identity of each building, a certificate of town planning compliance and a certificate of payment of the local authority property levy (TAP), according to a bill being drafted by the government.

This comes on top of the energy certificate and the obligation to produce a certificate for ENFIA payment.