Ernani | Athens | September 18

The City of Athens Orchestra and Choir perform Giuseppe Verdi’s “Ernani” in concert form at the Benaki Museum Pireos Annex atrium on Sunday, September 18. The opera is based on Victor Hugo’s play and will be performed with Greek surtitles. The cast is led by Vangelis Hadjisimos in the title role, Tassis Christoyannopoulos as Don Carlo and Christoforos Stamboglis as Don Ruy Gomez de Silva. Starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 2102.345.3111, www.benaki.gr