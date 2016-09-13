More than 60,000 migrants and refugees stranded in Greece

The number of migrants and refugees stranded in Greece is estimated to be over 60,000, according to reports Tuesday.

A total of 143 individuals arrived on the Aegean island of Lesvos on Tuesday. Another 40 arrivals were recorded on Chios. The number of migrants and refugees on Greece’s islands has reached 12,171.

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation was underway Tuesday for dozens of migrants on board a boat near the island of Samos, after someone on board called emergency services.