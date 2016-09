Economy Minister Giorgos Stathakis believes that a review of Greece’s international bailout will be completed by the end of September.

In comments made on Skai TV on Tuesday, the leftist minister said he expected the disbursement of a 2,8-billion-euro tranche to take place by mid October.

Stathakis also appeared upbeat on the course of the Greek economy.

“We are on a turning point, the economy is turning around,” he said.