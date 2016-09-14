Ineffective resistance

For years now we have heard announcements and statements heralding measures to offer some sort of immunity to Greek individuals and businesses to return undeclared incomes back to the country or to declare them and make them legal.

However, the creditors’ insist on maintaining a completely incomprehensible stance on this issue, with the terms they set on such measures scuppering any chances of the results being anything but paltry at best.

This resistance to effective measures is particularly important today, as no one believes that the Greek state or the governing powers will respect the terms of any immunity measures protecting depositors.

There is no question that we need to see a new approach on this issue so that the Greek state can actually collect truly significant amounts of money and help the country turn over a new page.