ATHEX: Small drop for benchmark on international concerns

Skepticism across European markets about the course of the global economy and next week’s rate decision by the Federal Reserve in the US, kept buyers on the Greek bourse at bay on Tuesday, with the benchmark showing minimal losses in the end.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 556.96 points, shedding 0.05 percent from Monday’s 557.25 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index also contracted 0.05 percent, to end at 1,487.81 points, while mid-caps edged 0.06 percent higher.

Banks enjoyed a rebound after Monday’s drop, with their index advancing 1.24 percent: Eurobank added 2.19 percent, National grew 2.16 percent, Piraeus grabbed 0.78 percent and Alpha improved 0.61 percent.

OTE telecom underperformed, declining 3.39 percent, and OPAP gaming company fell 2.79 percent.

In total 36 stocks posted gains, 51 took losses and 21 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.6 million euros, the highest in September, up from Monday’s 34.7 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia decreased 0.31 percent to close at 68.09 points.