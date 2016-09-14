Head of Oraiokastro parents associations resigns amid controversy

One day after the government’s education minister criticized a parents association that threatened to block refugees and migrants from attending an elementary school in the town of Oraiokastro, the head of the northern town’s parent associations has resigned from his post.

In a statement Wednesday, Athanasios Tsolakidis said he decided to step down following intense criticism, despite the fact that he had not taken a stand on the issue, either privately or as head of the associations.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Nikos Filis slammed the parents association that sought to keep refugees out of the class. “There is no justification for this. There is prejudice,” he said. “Fortunately this is the reaction of a very small minority of parents.”

Meanwhile, unknown individuals overnight spray-painted slogans in solidarity with refugees on the walls of the Town Hall.