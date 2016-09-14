Kammenos rejects calls for early elections

Coalition partner Panos Kammenos has rejected conservative opposition calls for an early general election, while adding that the Union of Centrists would be a welcome government partner.

Speaking in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, the Independent Greeks leader ruled out a snap poll saying that the government majority, led by the left-wing SYRIZA party, was strong enough “to make it through 2019, and even 2023.”

Asked about the prospect of teaming up with the Union of Centrists of Vassilis Leventis, Kammenos said: “I would welcome the prospect. Leventis has very interesting ideas on a wide range of issues.”

“I could work with him,” he said.