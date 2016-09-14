Madeleine Peyroux | Athens | November 18

American jazz and blues singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux returns to Athens for a single performance at the PassPort venue in Kerameikos, central Athens, on November 18. The artist will perform tracks from “Secular Hymns,” an album featuring compositions by Tom Waits, Townes Van Zandt, Allen Toussaint and Willie Dixon, among others. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and admission ranges from 20 to 42 euros. Tickets are on sale at Public, Media Markt, Seven Spots, Reload and Evripidis outlets, online at www.viva.gr and by calling on 11876.

PassPort, 58 Kerameikou & Marathonos, Kerameikos, tel 210.522.2203, www.pass-port.com.gr