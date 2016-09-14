WHAT’S ON |

 
Guitar Tribute | Athens | September 16

Some 100 guitarists led by guitarist and maestro Evangelos Boudounis, with soloist Maro Razi and singer Vasia Zacharopoulou, are taking part in a concert dedicated both to the instrument and the notion of collective effort at the Herod Atticus Theater in Athens on Friday, September 16. Participating in the performance are final-year conservatory students as well as the Spyros Lambrou and National Conservatory children’s choir. Tickets are on sale online at www.viva.gr. The event is set to start at 9 p.m.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, tel 210.324.1807

