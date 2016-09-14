Police sergeant caught with large quantities of cannabis

A 40-year-old police sergeant in northern Greece has been arrested after authorities found four bags of cannabis weighing a bit over 124 kilos in his car trailer.

During a search of his home, investigators also found two Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, a sword and other weapons.

Police also arrested a 47-year-old man implicated in the case after a raid of his home yielded, among others, 10 grenades, one Kalashnikov rifle and 54 detonators.

Both men were to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

The sergeant has been suspended from duty in western Macedonia where he was serving.