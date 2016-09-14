Fernandes brings Greece’s fourth gold from Rio

Che Jon Fernandes won a gold medal for Greece in the shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympics on Wednesday. By Tuesday night Greece had collected 11 medals at the Rio Games, four of which are gold, three silver and four bronze. Greece’s Paralympics team is the largest yet for the country. It comprises 59 athletes – 43 men and 16 women – who have been competing in 12 sports: wheelchair tennis, weight-lifting, sailing, swimming, boccia, wheelchair fencing, cycling, shooting, track events, judo, archery and paracanoeing. The Games are to run through September 18. [Sergio Moraes/Reuters]