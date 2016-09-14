Two die after falling into olive oil vat

Two people were killed and three more were rushed to hospital Wednesday, after inhaling fumes and falling into an olive oil factory vat in the central Greek town of Almyro.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a 50-year-old Bulgarian worker fainted from inhaling oil reside fumes as he was cleaning the vat and fell in.

The factory’s 65-year-old owner and his two sons, aged 33 and 30, as well as a friend of theirs, 25, also fainted as they climbed in to help the worker.

Rescue teams that arrived at the scene found the dead bodies of the owner and the Bulgarian worker, while the others were said to be in good health.