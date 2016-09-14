ATHEX: Little action for benchmark on a quiet day

The benchmark of the Greek bourse moved within a particularly narrow margin of just four points on Wednesday, as investors saw no reason for any major moves while talks with the country’s creditors are ongoing and international markets are holding their collective breath ahead of next week’s central bank decisions in the US.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 556.13 points, shedding 0.15 percent from Tuesday’s 556.96 points.

Blue chips were split down the middle between winners and losers, with the large-cap FTSE 25 index contracting 0.30 percent to end at 1,483.35 points. Mid-caps posted a notable growth of 1.60 percent.

Bank stocks also had a mixed session, with National falling 1.59 percent, Piraeus dropping 1.54 percent, and Eurobank advancing 1.36 percent. Alpha Bank was a non-mover.

Among other blue chips, utilities EYDAP (up 3.20 percent) and Public Power Corporation (up 2.31 percent) stood out for their growth, while METKA dropped 1.90 percent.

In total 47 stocks registered gains, 51 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 40.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 50.6 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia declined 0.06 percent to close at 68.05 points.