Turkish chopper flies low over Kos

A Turkish coast guard chopper flew at low levels over the island of Kos in the eastern Aegean early on Thursday.



According to Greek authorities, the helicopter entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) at 7.10 a.m. and exited at 7.27 a.m. The chopper flew betweet 400 and 500 feet, officials said.



The incident was the first major air violation since a failed coup in Turkey in July.