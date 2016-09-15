Tsipras talks to Merkel before Bratislava summit

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday discussed issues relating to the European Union leaders' summit taking place in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Friday.



The two leaders, who spoke over the phone, focused on the challenges facing Europe today, including issues regarding the economy, security and the ongoing migration crisis.



The Greek premier also informed Merkel of the conclusions reached at a EUMed summit which took place in Athens last week.