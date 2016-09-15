Identified refugees, migrants exceed 60,000 in Greece

The number of identified refugees and migrants on Greek territory reached 60,107 on Thursday, while 21 new arrivals were reported in the last 24 hours, the ANA-MPA news agency news on Thursday.

According to figures released by the Refugee Crisis Management Coordination Body, the number of refugees and migrants currently in northern Greece stood at 16,301 people, while those hosted in Attica came to 8,593.

The agency’s report noted that 2,567 refugees and migrants were staying in facilities in central and southern Greece, while 8,906 people were hosted in facilities leased by the UNHCR.

According to the report, 2,477 refugees and migrants were staying at non-organized facilities and 8,100 were living outside organized facilities.

The number of refugees and migrants staying on eastern Aegean islands came to 13,163 people.





