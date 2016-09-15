Eleftheroudakis flagship to close

The Eleftheroudakis bookstore on Panepistimiou Street was expected to close its doors on September 30, according to a statement released by the company. The flagship was the last of the Eleftheroudakis bookstores that was still operating, following several outlet closures in recent years.



A family business, the Eleftheroudakis company was originally established in 1868.



The company would continue providing services such as “book on demand,” corporate gifts and international book orders, the statement said.



Meanwhile, the Panepistimiou store was holding a book bazaar through September 26.