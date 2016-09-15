BoG governor's home searched following judicial order

Chief corruption prosecutor Eleni Raikou on Thursday ordered a search of the company offices of Stavroula Nikolopoulou, the spouse of BoG governor Yannis Stournaras. The couple’s home was also searched.



The searches were part of a probe conducted by the Financial Police in connection to the alleged mismanagement of more than 1 million euros in state funding by the Hellenic Center for Disease Control and Prevention, KEELPNO.



The investigation related to funds that KEELPNO allegedly received through a company owned by Nikolopoulou as well as complaints regarding the disappearance of documents tied to the case.