Curtis on Tour | Athens | September 28 - October 1

In association with the Schwarz Foundation, the Gennadius Library at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens is hosting a series of classical music concerts featuring featuring Curtis on Tour, the Nina von Maltzahn Global Touring Initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music. Performances take place at the library’s Cotsen Hall on September 28, 29 and 30 and October 1. Admission is free with priority coupons. Concerts start at 8.30 p.m. For more information, visit www.gennadius.gr.

American School of Classical Studies, Cotsen Hall, 9 Anapiron Polemou, Kolonaki, tel 213.000.2400, www.ascsa.edu.gr