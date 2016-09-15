International Film Festival | Athens | September 21 - October 2

The Athens International Film Festival is taking place from Wednesday, September 21, to Sunday, October 2, at the Danaos 1&2, Odeon Opera 1&2, Ideal and Greek Film Center cinemas. The festival features Greek premieres of new productions from around the world as well as special tributes. One of the latter is “Italian Film Days,” whose list of premieres includes Pedro Almodovar’s latest romantic drama “Julieta,” starring Adriana Ugarte, and Paul Verhoeven’s new psychological thriller “Elle,” starring Isabelle Huppert. Tickets for screenings can be purchased online at www.viva.gr. For more information on screenings, visit www.aiff.gr.