Forthnet signs MoU with China’s CITVC

Forthnet announced on Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China International Television Corporation (CITVC) with the aim of cooperation between the two parties.

CITVC’s Great Wall TV is the only legally authorized Chinese TV package for overseas broadcasts and includes 33 general and specialized live TV channels.

With ZTE Corporation as its solution provider, Great Wall TV is the largest Chinese TV package and has launched its services in the US, Canada, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Australia and New Zealand covering six languages: Chinese, English, French, Spanish, Russian and Arabic.