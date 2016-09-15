Urban terrorists suspected in bank robbery

Counterterrorism officers are taking part in the investigation of an armed robbery at a bank in Malesina, central Greece, on Tuesday, when three suspects took off with 180,000 euros.

Police said the officers had been brought in because of the way the robbery was carried out, leading them to suspect the involvement of Pola Roupa, a fugitive member of the Revolutionary Struggle terrorist group and partner of convicted militant Nikos Maziotis.

Two women and a man entered the bank, telling employees at gunpoint that they were “expropriating money” as part of their “social intervention,” before escaping in a stolen Toyota Starlet, later found abandoned.