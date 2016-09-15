Human Right Watch director given first City of Athens Democracy Award

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch (center), participates in a discussion panel with Roger Cohen of the New York Times (left) and European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos on Thursday during the Athens Democracy Forum, organized by the NYT, the United Nations Democracy Fund, the City of Athens and Kathimerini. Roth was on Thursday night given the first City of Athens Democracy Award for his contribution to democracy through a lifelong commitment to human rights. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]