Container traffic overseen by Cosco in the port of Piraeus continues to break one record after another, consolidating its position as the main pillar of the Chinese group’s overseas activity.

The latest official data issued on Thursday showed that the two terminals operated by the Hong Kong-listed company handled a total of 329,600 containers in August, up 32.3 percent from the same month in 2015.

In August last year the negative impact of the strict capital controls had started to become clear and total traffic reached just 249,100 containers.

Records have been broken each month this summer, with 314,000 in June and 323,300 in July.