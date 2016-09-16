Citizens in despair

It is time that the government dealt urgently with the pressing everyday issues which concern the average citizen.

It is all well and good to focus on public relations, on communications strategies and on great alliances with other countries, but citizens are witnesses to the fact that vital sectors are in a state of collapse, and the national health system is just one of those.

This collapse is the price that we are paying for the accumulated debts of the Greek state. But it is also the result of a total absence of management. The government has to busy itself to improve organization and the services offered to people who are already suffering because of lower incomers and the drop in living standards.

Parts of the population have to face great deprivation and chaos in their daily lives and today, they have gone beyond the point of despair.