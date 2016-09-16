Moderate quake rattles northern Evia

A moderate earthquake measuring between 4 and 4.3 on the Richter scale rattled the north of the Greek island of Evia on Friday morning.

The quake was reported at 9.55 a.m., 11 kilometers northeast of the village of Rovies and 52km from the town of Halkida.

Greece’s Geodynamic Institute put the initial estimate of its magnitude at 4 on the Richter scale; the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said it was 4.3 Richter.

Parts of the capital were also rattled by the tremor.