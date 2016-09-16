Romanian couple to face justice for 2012 Athens murder

A couple have been arrested in Romania for the murder and butchering of an 84-year-old man in the Aegaleo suburb of Athens in 2012.

The man and woman, both 37, had fled to their native Romania after the crime, but were arrested by Romanian police on international arrest warrants issued by Greek police.

The male suspect was extradited to Greece on September 12, while the woman is scheduled for extradition in the next few days.

The butchered, charred remains of the victim, who was the owner of the apartment building where the couple resided, were found wrapped in plastic bags in a street dumpster.

Police also arrested a 44-year-old Greek woman in July as an accomplice.