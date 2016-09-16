NEWS |

 
Motorist robbed on highway close to Thessaloniki

TAGS: Crime

A group of people deliberately crashed their van into the car of a 69-year-old man on a highway outside Thessaloniki and robbed him, authorities said on Friday.

According to reports, three hooded suspects jumped out of the van after the crash on the Koufalia-Halkidona national highway and pulled the man, a restaurant owner, out of his car before snatching 1,300 euros.

They then drove off in the victim’s car which also contained another 2,000 euros.

