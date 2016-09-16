Body of Greek journalist exhumed for tests

An Athens prosecutor and the chief of the Greek Police’s homicide division on Friday ordered the exhumation of the remains of prominent journalist Alexandros Velios, who died by euthanasia while suffering from cancer earlier this month.



The procedure was carried out within hours of the decision and toxicological tests are to be carried out on the remains over the coming days.

Velios, who had an aggressive form of cancer, had publicly expressed his intention to end his own life by euthanasia.

Authorities are seeking to determine whether Velios was assisted or administered the fatal dose of medication himself.

According to reports, there is evidence that a lethal injection may have been injected by a third party.