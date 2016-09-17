COMMENT |

 

Tolerating lawlessness

The Greek state has clearly decided to tolerate violence and lawlessness in the center of the capital. A ban on buses and trolleys in the broader Exarchia area for public safety reasons is unheard of.

It shows a resignation of Greek democracy and an inability to impose the law.

