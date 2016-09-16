Police brace for three days of rallies in memory of Pavlos Fyssas

The police will be on standby over the weekend as relatives and supporters of the anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed three years ago by a member of neofascist Golden Dawn, are to hold three days of rallies and events in his memory.

Most of the events are to take place in Keratsini, close to Piraeus, where Fyssas was fatally stabbed by Giorgos Roupakias on the night of September 18, 2013.

Fyssas’s relatives and supporters are also to gather on Monday morning outside the Athens Appeals Court complex where the trial of GD supporters and members is to resume.

“Three years on, the moral and physical perpetrators of this murder remain unpunished and move freely as the judicial procedure drags on,” the deputy regional governor of Piraeus, Giorgos Gavrilis said on Friday, referring to the multiple delays that have dogged the trial.