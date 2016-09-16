ATHEX: Bourse ends quiet week on a high note

The exit of the stocks of Alpha, Eurobank and OTE telecom from the STOXX Europe 600 Index from Monday led to most (i.e. 72 percent) of Friday’s sizable trade being centered around them. This, along with the September triple witching sent turnover soaring and gave the benchmark a much-needed boost at the end of another week of losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 559.50 points, adding 1.37 percent to Thursday’s 551.93 points. On a weekly basis it fell 1.29 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.09 percent to end at 1,487.46 points, while small-caps fell 0.78 percent.

Mid-cap Attica Bank was only allowed six minutes of trading, as at 10.36 a.m. the Capital Market Commission suspended it until the lender informed the investing public of any concrete developments regarding its management. In those six minutes it recorded losses of 3.45 percent.

Alpha lost 1.31 percent, Eurobank dropped 5.81 percent and OTE climbed 4.37. The day’s champion was Piraeus Bank, which grabbed 6.20 percent.

In total 58 stocks went up, 37 contracted and four stayed put.

Turnover soared to 139.8 million euros (with 88.1 million coming in the closing auctions), up from Thursday’s 37.3 million euros.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange edged up 0.01 percent to close at 68.37 points.