Snowden joins Athens Democracy Forum via video link

Steven Erlanger, the New York Times bureau chief for London (left), and Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, converse with Edward Snowden, a former contractor for the CIA who leaked US government documents, who joined an Athens Democracy Conference discussion via live video link on Friday. Snowden, who is in exile in Moscow, said he intends to vote in the US presidential election but expressed disappointment that the issue of civil rights was not being widely discussed in the election campaign. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]