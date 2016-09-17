NEWS |

 
Syrian child killed in road accident, her family injured

Traffic police in Katerini, northern Greece, were on Saturday questioning a 68-year-old motorist who veered off the national highway linking Katerini to Elassona on Friday night, killing a 7-year-old Syrian refugee and injuring the girl’s 28-year-old mother and 8-year-old sister.

The family had been walking along the roadside close to a reception center for refugees.

The exact circumstances of the incident remained unclear.
 

