New Democracy 7.1 points ahead of SYRIZA in new poll

A new opinion poll whose results were made public on Saturday put conservative New Democracy 7.1 percentage points ahead of leftist SYRIZA and saw the latter’s coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) and centrist Potami failing to enter Parliament.



According to the poll, ND would garner 26.1 percent of the vote if elections were to be held now compared to 19 percent for SYRIZA. Far-right Golden Dawn would get 7.9 percent, Democratic Alignment 4.6 percent, Union of Centrists 3.4 percent and Sailing for Freedom, the party of former speaker Zoe Constantopoulou, would enter Parliament with 3.2 percent.



The poll saw ANEL and Potami failing to meet the 3 percent threshold, netting 2.6 and 1.8 percent. ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was deemed the best choice for PM by 28 percent of respondents compared to 21 percent for Premier Alexis Tsipras, while 75 percent said they did not trust Tsipras and 85 percent were dissatisfied with the government.