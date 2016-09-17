Crew of British warship recovers body of dead woman

Crew aboard the British warship HMS Diamond recovered the body of a woman off the southern coast of Crete and handed it over to local authorities, the coast guard said in a statement on Saturday.

The body of the woman, who was of medium height and aged between 30 and 40, was found some 96 nautical miles south of Palaiohora on September 11, according to the announcement, which added that the corpse was in “an advanced state of decomposition.”

It remained unclear whether the body belonged to a person reported to be missing or a would-be migrant.