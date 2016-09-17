Police break Thessaloniki bus mugging ring

Police in Thessaloniki on Saturday arrested three suspected members of a mugging racket that operated on city buses, exploiting the cramped conditions during rush hour to snatch wallets and other valuables.

Members of the racket are believed to have carried out 140 muggings in April alone.

Thessaloniki police issued a statement yesterday, calling on commuters not to carry large sums of money with them when traveling on buses, not to put wallets in their back pockets and to keep an eye on their bags.