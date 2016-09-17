Police seek 10 burglars who nabbed safes from company offices

A group of 10 burglars broke into the offices of a cosmetics company in the northern Athens suburb of Metamorfosi in the early hours of Saturday and made off with two safes, according to police.

Footage from surveillance cameras showed masked burglars striking the security guard who had been on the duty at the time and then tying him up.

They then smashed the company’s glass facade, found the safes, put them into the guard’s car and drove off.