Notice a pattern?

There should be absolutely no skepticism or suspicion as to how the justice system operates and reaches decisions in a well-functioning democracy.



When coincidences or chance occurrences start coming one after another, it is inevitable that your average Greek will start reaching the conclusion that at least a portion of the justice system is targeting individuals or other entities in public life that are not falling into line with the wishes of the government or whatever other forces may be pulling the strings.



Such signs obviously also give rise to a general impression that judicial circles are protecting people or entities that are either deemed as controlled by those forces or allied with them.



We can only hope that this is not the case right now, that there is no effort under way to hold to ransom people who are not obeying the government’s calls, and that what we are witnessing currently is nothing more than simple coincidence.