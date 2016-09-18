Investigators ID Athens Traffic Police chief attacker

Investigators said they have identified the man who attacked the chief of the Athens Traffic Police on the fringes of a pro-migrant rally in the city center on August 29.

The alleged perpetrator was not named, but authorities did say that he is a 22-year-old Greek who is known to the police and is believed to be an active anarchist. He was arrested last February for membership in a criminal gang involved in attacks against police officers, hooliganism and robberies against taxi drivers and bike couriers.

The 22-year-old had been released from custody and violated the terms of his bail on September 10, disappearing from the authorities’ radar.

Investigators probing the August 29 attack on Giorgos Diamantopoulos, in which the police officer was hit several times in the head, were able to trace the suspect from footage from security cameras around the city center, which provided them with a comprehensive description of the attacker and his movements on that day.

The suspect faces charges of grievous bodily harm against a police officer.