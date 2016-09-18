Iraklis's Lefteris Intzoglou protests about the penalty he allegedly conceded.

Champion Olympiakos needed a highly controversial penalty and a winner from Brown Ideye on Sunday night to keep apace with AEK, Panathinaikos, Panionios and Platanias as all five have made it two wins out of two games in the Super League.

Iraklis led Olympiakos with an early Emanuel Perrone goal, but the Reds were awarded a second-half penalty for an alleged handball by Lefteris Intzoglou to go level with Chori Dominguez before Ideye saved the day for a rather frustrated Olympiakos three days after its triumph in the Europa League at Young Boys.

Earlier in the day Panathinaikos thrashed visiting PAS Giannina 4-0. Marcus Berg scored twice with two more goals coming from Robin Lod and Sebastian Leto over the Ioannina club that finished the game with nine men.

On Saturday AEK returned from Veria with a 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Tasos Bakasetas and Ronald Vargas, Panionios won 2-0 at Xanthi and Platanias defeated Levadiakos 3-2 at Hania.

In Sunday’s other games Panetolikos triumphed 2-0 at Atromitos and Kerkyra beat Larissa by the same score in the battle of the two newly promoted teams.

On Monday PAOK visits Asteras Tripolis.