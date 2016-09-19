Court to hear case of Marfin Bank deaths during violent rally in 2010

An Athens court was expected to start hearing a case against a man facing charges for causing the death of three bank employees during a violent anti-austerity rally in central Athens on May 2010.



The 34-year-old defendant, Theodoros Sipras, is accused of firebombing a Marfin Bank branch located on Stadiou Street, leading to the death by asphyxiation of three employees, 32-year-old Angeliki Papathanasopoulou, who was pregnant at the time of her death, Paraskevi Zoulia, 35, and Epameinondas Tsakalis, 36.



Another two suspects who have not been identified are also implicated in the attack.



The defendant, who was granted conditional release following his arrest, denies the charges, arguing that he is being targeted for his political views.



Also standing trial on Monday was Pavlos Andreyev, 34, who faces charges of firebombing the Ianos bookstores on Stadiou Street in the same rally.