Woman caught with 3.5 kilos of cocaine hidden in children's books at Athens airport
A 21-year-old Venezuelan national was arrested at Athens International Airport on Monday for allegedly attempting to smuggle about 3.5 kilos of cocaine hidden in the covers of 6 children’s books.
The woman, who was traveling from Rio de Janeiro via Zurich, was believed to be a member of a large scale drug smuggling ring operating in various Latin American and European countries.
The suspect was expected to face a local prosecutor on Monday.