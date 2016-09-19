Egyptian fisherman recognizes Golden Dawn member as attacker

An Egyptian fisherman who was assaulted in Nikaia, near Piraeus, in 2012, recognized a Golden Dawn member as one of his attackers on Monday.



The victim, who was testifying at the trial against members and supporters of Golden Dawn, identified one of the defendants, Anastasios Pantazis, and said he was 90 percent sure that the latter had been part of a party of of men who attacked him and a group of his compatriots.



Asked by the court’s president why he had failed to identify the alleged attacker previously, the witness said he was afraid. The victim also alleged that a lawyer had contacted his brother the day after the attack and had offered money to cover up the affair.