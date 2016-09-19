NEWS |

 
Police seek attacker after Afghan man is fatally stabbed in Patra

TAGS: Migration

Authorities in Patra, western Greece, on Monday were questioning over 20 people in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old Afghan national earlier in the day.

According to initial reports, the victim was attacked during a scuffle involving refugees and migrants staying at an abandoned factory opposite the city’s new port.

The 33-year-old, who was stabbed in the abdomen, was taken to hospital were he was pronounced dead.

