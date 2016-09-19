From Myconos to Athens | Athens | To October 10

Skoufa Gallery presents a group show featuring works by Greek and foreign artists that went on display at the gallery’s Myconos branch this summer. Participating artists include Yiorgis Yerolymbos, Katerina Kaloudi, Elena Papadimitriou, Thekla Papadopoulou, Kadir Akyol, Toby Boothman and Annemarie Wright. The show runs to October 10. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 to 9 p.m.

Skoufa Gallery, 4 Skoufa, Kolonaki, tel 210.364.3025, www.skoufagallery.gr